Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $255.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

