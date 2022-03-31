Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 65.6% in March

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21.
About Qt Group Oyj (Get Rating)
