Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 65.6% in March

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21.

About Qt Group Oyj (Get Rating)

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

