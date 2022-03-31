Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $385.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 406,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 174,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

