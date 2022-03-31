Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $143.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $144.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

