Quant (QNT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $44.18 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $137.94 or 0.00303117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004440 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.82 or 0.01364181 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003067 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

