QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

QS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 166,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,531. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $101,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,854 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,571 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

