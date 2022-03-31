QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.22 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $72.22 million and $11.57 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $220.80 or 0.00473056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.61 or 0.07184965 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.89 or 0.99579147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00045871 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

