Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

