Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLGT stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.16. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

