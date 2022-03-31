Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RLGT stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.16. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
