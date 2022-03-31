Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

RL opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

