Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Down 3.4%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.14 and last traded at $115.66. 2,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,120,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

