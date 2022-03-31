Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($29.74).

RAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.99) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.43) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock traded up GBX 216 ($2.83) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,980 ($25.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,752.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,888.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,090 ($27.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Rathbone Brothers (Get Rating)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.