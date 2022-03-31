Ravencoin Classic Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $896,055.19 and $21,402.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.86 or 0.07194522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00271169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00835341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00103512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012689 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.00466823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00392534 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,951,106 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

