Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $321.79 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00007354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $321.79 million and $79.42 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.84 or 0.07222815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.39 or 1.00325978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,260,220 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.