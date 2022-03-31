Raymond James Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.52.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$90.44. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,838. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at C$715,946.65. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

