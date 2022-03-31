Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.14.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$27.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$23.57 and a twelve month high of C$54.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.88.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

