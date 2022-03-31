Raymond James Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$146.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of BRP stock traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$103.45. 4,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,029. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$93.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

