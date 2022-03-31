Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

