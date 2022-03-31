Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
