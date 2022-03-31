RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.73 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

