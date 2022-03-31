RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of RCMT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

