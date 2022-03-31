RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.
Shares of RCMT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
