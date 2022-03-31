Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 10,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 675,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.
RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
