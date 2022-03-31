Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 10,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 675,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.