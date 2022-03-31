Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 398 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.