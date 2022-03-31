Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.71 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

