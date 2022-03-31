Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average of $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.