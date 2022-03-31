Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.81.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

