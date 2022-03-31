Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 313 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.