Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.21.

RF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. 95,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,880,227. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

