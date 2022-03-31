Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

RF opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

