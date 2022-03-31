Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

