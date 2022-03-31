Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

