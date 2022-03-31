Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

RPHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

