RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
RNXT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
