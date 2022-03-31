RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mar 31st, 2022

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXTGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RNXT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXTGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx (Get Rating)

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

