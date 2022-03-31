RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RNXT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx Inc ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx (Get Rating)

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.