Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $14.02. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 5,374 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The stock has a market cap of $602.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $702,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

