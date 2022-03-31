Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.56 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average of $237.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

