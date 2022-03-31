Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $616.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.