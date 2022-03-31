Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Schibsted ASA (SBBTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS: SBBTF):
- 3/30/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from 300.00 to 285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 265.00 to 276.00.
- 3/24/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 453.00 to 455.00.
- 3/16/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 485.00 to 415.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Schibsted ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 286.00 to 274.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $51.75.
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.
