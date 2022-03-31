Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 80,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cook bought 6,479 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $580,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

