Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 189,321 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

