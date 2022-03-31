Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 189,321 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89.
About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
