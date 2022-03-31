Reviewing Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) & Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) and Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Onyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -22.22% -8.10% -5.15% Onyx N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and Onyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 2 3 6 0 2.36 Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.76%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Onyx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Onyx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 3.76 -$326.15 million ($2.87) -15.13 Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Onyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

Onyx Company Profile

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

