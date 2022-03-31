Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $70.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,435. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $55.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

