Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

REYN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

