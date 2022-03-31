RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RH traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,592. RH has a 52 week low of $320.81 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RH by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

