RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $650.00. The stock had previously closed at $385.69, but opened at $372.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $344.73, with a volume of 24,512 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 279.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

