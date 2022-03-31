RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,100 at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,840 ($50.30) to GBX 3,100 ($40.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,680 ($61.30) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.80).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of LON RHIM traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,436 ($31.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,980.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,204.61. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About RHI Magnesita (Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.