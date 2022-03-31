Rita Dhut Purchases 1,775 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) insider Rita Dhut acquired 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £3,283.75 ($4,301.48).

Shares of AIE opened at GBX 197 ($2.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £201.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.99. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

