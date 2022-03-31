Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RKLB opened at 8.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is 8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.91. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 7.51 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,828,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.