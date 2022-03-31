Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

