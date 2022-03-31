Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

