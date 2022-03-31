Rockland Trust Co. Has $862,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

