Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.75. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

